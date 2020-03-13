After months of planning and feedback from teachers and students, Lindbergh Schools will soon begin a sweeping overhaul of its technology program.
The rollout is set to begin this summer when Lindbergh High School teachers will start receiving laptop computers loaded with Windows 10 software, while middle school teachers will receive MacBook Air laptops.
For parents, noticeable changes start in August when high school students are set to receive 2,241 Chromebook laptops at an expected cost of $216,000 per year under a four-year lease.
The decision to equip Lindbergh High School students with Chromebooks was made after the district conducted a technology impact study involving 16 high school students last semester.
The 16 students spent the first 11 weeks of the current school year using Chromebooks. They spent the next 11 weeks using iPads. All but two of the students chose to stick with the Chromebook laptops.
“Technology was an opportunity for us to improve,” Tara Sparks, the district’s chief academic officer, told the Lindbergh Schools Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 10.
“We wanted the study to be about learning and not about the device,” she added.
When high school students get their Chromebooks in August, the district’s middle students will receive 1,736 iPads at a cost of $205,000 annually.
During the 2021-2022 school year, elementary students are also set to receive 1,738 iPads at a cost of $205,000 annually.
All told, the district plans to spend nearly $630,000 per year on the computer devices, while saving an estimated $200,000 annually.
Lindbergh Schools Superintendent Tony Lake thanked the team charged with executing the rollout of the new technology including Jana Parker, the district’s director of innovation and learning; Dominic Jaggie, director of technology; and Colin Davitt, the blended learning coordinator.
“The work you guys did was amazing,” Lake said, adding that other school districts have too often invested in new computer technology, but fail to provide sufficient instruction and support to staff, teachers and students.
The district plans to lease the iPads and MacBooks from their maker, Apple, Inc., while the Chromebooks will be leased from the winning vendor after a request for proposal is publicized.