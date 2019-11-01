Lindbergh Schools is seeking to partner with businesses in the region to develop experiences and share resources that prepare students for successful careers. These opportunities include:

• Sitting on a career advisory council that meets quarterly to advise on school curriculum and build relationships with local employers

• Speaking with students about career opportunities

• Mentoring students one-on-one

• Hosting on-site job shadowing and site visits for students and teachers

• Sponsoring student internships and apprenticeships, and/or teacher externships that enhance instruction with real-life workplace skills

• Submitting client projects to Lindbergh students as part of curriculum

To learn more about a partnership, complete a short Lindbergh Schools Business Partnership Interest Form. Access the form by visiting www.go.lindberghschools.ws/home and searching for “business partnership.”

For more information, contact Ronni Zagora, director of secondary education, at 314-729-2480, or vzagora@lindberghschools.ws.

