Lindbergh Schools is seeking to partner with businesses in the region to develop experiences and share resources that prepare students for successful careers. These opportunities include:
• Sitting on a career advisory council that meets quarterly to advise on school curriculum and build relationships with local employers
• Speaking with students about career opportunities
• Mentoring students one-on-one
• Hosting on-site job shadowing and site visits for students and teachers
• Sponsoring student internships and apprenticeships, and/or teacher externships that enhance instruction with real-life workplace skills
• Submitting client projects to Lindbergh students as part of curriculum
To learn more about a partnership, complete a short Lindbergh Schools Business Partnership Interest Form. Access the form by visiting www.go.lindberghschools.ws/home and searching for “business partnership.”
For more information, contact Ronni Zagora, director of secondary education, at 314-729-2480, or vzagora@lindberghschools.ws.