Recently, as a resident and taxpayer of the Lindbergh School District I received a copy of the Fall 2019 edition of “Lindbergh Link.” An article titled, “LHS Field Improvements ....this Fall” states $1.56 million will be spent for new synthetic turf of the football and soccer fields through funds available by the passage of Prop R.
How many computers and other educational equipment for use in the classrooms could have been purchased with these funds? Once again the taxpayers have been misled by the statement, “It’s for the kids.” It appears non-athletes are being discriminated against.
Sappington