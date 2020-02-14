The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals recently selected Michael Straatmann, principal at Truman Middle School in the Lindbergh School District, as the 2020-2021 Jim L. King Missouri Middle School Principal of the Year.
MoASSP Executive Director Clark Mershon, and Katie Greer, Ph.D., Assistant Principal of Francis Howell North, and MoASSP Treasurer, announced Straatmann’s award during a surprise announcement on Monday in the Truman Middle School Library. The selection was made from more than 800 Missouri middle school principals.
Straatmann has been serving Lindbergh for more than 19 years. He joined the district in 2001 as a special education teacher before making the switch to Special School District area coordinator for Lindbergh’s secondary schools in 2007. Straatmann also served on the district’s middle school redesign committee, which successfully separated Sperreng Middle School into two middle schools in 2011.
In 2012, Straatmann was named assistant principal at Truman Middle School. Truman was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2015, and Straatmann transitioned to the school’s top administrative role in 2016.
Straatmann earned his bachelor of science degree in cross-categorical special education from Avila College in Kansas City, his master of science degree in educational administration from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri., and his doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University.
Straatmann will be in the running to represent Missouri in the 2020-2021 National Association of Secondary School Principals’ Principal of the Year program.