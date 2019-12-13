Sarah Beth Snell makes her living as a breast surgeon. But Tuesday night, Dec. 10, during the public comments section of the Lindbergh Schools Board of Education meeting, Snell applied her diagnostic skills to an analysis of what she said is wrong with Lindbergh’s reading instruction program — problems that allow too many students to fall behind in literacy skills.
In their defense, Lindbergh officials note that their students’ ACT scores are above state and national averages for reading comprehension. They also cite additional resources added this school year.
One of the district’s big challenges, in Snell’s view, is that its teachers rely too heavily on popular classroom reading and writing instruction materials published by Lucy Calkins, a professor of children’s literature at Teacher’s College, Columbia University
“Lucy Calkins is currently claiming her curriculum is evidence-based and follows reading science,” Snell told the school board, adding that Calkins is motivated by market share and income at the expense of children.
“If her products were medical instead of educational she would’ve already been sued for malpractice and her products banned,” Snell said.
Diane Dragan, the mother of three children diagnosed with dyslexia, also spoke during the public comments section. Dragan cited the initial results of a state-mandated screening test administered last year that showed that 42% of Lindbergh students in grades kindergarten through three were identified as at-risk for dyslexia.
“It is abundantly clear those in charge of curriculum and instruction are failing at their job, ensuring all children learn to read,” Dragan said. “Your proposed changes are piecemeal and inconsistent.”
Snell and Dragan join others who, over the years, have complained about the quality of reading instruction offered by the district. These parents say the district does too little, and too late, to identify students with reading problems, including the learning disability known as dyslexia, and to provide the resources they need to succeed academically.
Snell and Dragan contend the district relies too heavily on “balanced literacy,” which offsets language instruction with independent learning. Instead, both women argue the district should return to a more traditional approach called “structured literacy,” which emphasizes phonics, base words, roots, and prefixes and suffixes.
The District Responds
But in a written reply to questions submitted by the South County Times, district spokeswoman Beth Johnston noted on Wednesday that the district already employs a structured literacy approach.
“This year, Lindbergh implemented a structured literacy program called the Sonday System and is using it in grade K-2 district wide,” Johnston wrote.
In addition, Lindbergh conducted a year-long phonics impact study in 2018-19 and evaluated five different curriculum materials in the classroom before making the decision to choose the Sonday System, which provides “phonics instruction for all primary age students beginning this year. Sonday System is an evidence-based, multi-sensory structured literacy program,” according to Johnston.
As for the idea that the district leans too heavily on Lucy Calkins’ materials, Johnston noted that “early literacy is not one size fits all, which is why we screen our students and then use those results to dig deeper and ensure that the instruction they receive fits their individual learning needs.”
What’s more, there are portions of the Lucy Calkins resources that the district has found to be very effective in reading instruction, according to Johnston.
“For example, these resources help students grow in comprehension and critical thinking of texts,” Johnston said.
“However, it does not address needs for phonemic awareness and phonics instruction. That is why Sonday System was put into place this year as an additional resource. Just like all of the reading tools we use, we choose the pieces that work best for our students and combine them to tailor each student’s individual reading experience.”
Johnston noted that Fastbridge, the testing platform used by the district to screen students at-risk for dyslexia, is not its only tool for measuring reading success. Another important metric is provided by the ACT, the standardized test many colleges use to assess a high school student’s preparedness for higher education.
“The highest of all of our subtest scores on the ACT is reading. Lindbergh’s reading subscore, 23.6, is 2.3 points above the Missouri state average and 2.2 points above the national average, showing college readiness in this subject area,” according to Johnston.
A Greater Use Of Phonics
During the school board meeting last month, Tara Sparks, the district assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, noted the district is moving back to a literacy curriculum that makes greater use of phonics and phonemic awareness, plus other aspects of what is known as a structured literacy program.
Sparks said during last month’s meeting that the district’s literacy program has been in the works for the past three years. She denied the launch of the program was in response to the recently published inaugural results of a state-mandated dyslexia screening test.
The test, administered in the 2018-19 school year, showed that 42 percent of Lindbergh students in grades kindergarten through three screened as at-risk for dyslexia — or more than twice the expected rate.
The most common learning disability, dyslexia involves difficulty with spelling, reading and decoding abilities, but it does not affect general intelligence.