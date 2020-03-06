Lindbergh Schools invites the community to celebrate this year’s class of Lindbergh Leaders during a banquet on April 24.
Lindbergh Leaders are nominated by their fellow community members for their leadership and service at Lindbergh Schools and in the community.
This year, the Lindbergh Leaders selection committee reviewed 130 nominations for 38 applicants. Of those 38 applicants, nine have been chosen to represent the district as 2020 Lindbergh Leaders.
This year’s honorees are:
• Gary Borkowski, Bandstanders volunteer, Lindbergh Schools
• Joan Hereford, retired teacher and volunteer, Lindbergh High School
• Raymond Hoffstetter, volunteer, Lindbergh Schools
• Sarah Keck-Bakai, parent volunteer, Crestwood and Truman
• Beth Johnston, Chief Communications Officer, Lindbergh Schools
• Dr. Jill Lawson, Director of Assessment and Student Services, Lindbergh Schools
• Kit Norton, Assistant Principal, Crestwood and Sappington elementary schools
• Carol Stelmach, Lindbergh Lights the Way volunteer, Lindbergh Schools Foundation
• Megan Wissel, parent volunteer, Concord and Sperreng
Persons eligible for the Lindbergh Leader awards include any individual who serves Lindbergh students and the community. This includes citizens and volunteers, teachers, support staff, alumni and retired Lindbergh employees.
The 2020 Lindbergh Leaders banquet will take place on Friday, April 24, at Royale Orleans, 2801 Telegraph Road. Tickets are available by visiting go.lindberghschools.ws/leaders. Tickets may also be purchased by contacting Julie Doss at 314-729-2400, ext. 8805. RSVP by April 15.