The Lindbergh Schools Foundation held its inaugural Community Breakfast on Friday, Sept. 6. More than 300 community members, volunteers, local businesses, Lindbergh Schools staff and students were in attendance to help raise more than $25,000 for programs including the Alumni Association, Lindbergh Lights the Way, History Alive, teacher grants and LHS scholarships.
The breakfast included presentations from teachers, alumni, student musicians and superintendent Tony Lake. St. Louis Cardinals in-game emcee, Todd Thomas, also known as “That One Guy,” was the emcee for the breakfast.
The theme of this breakfast was “Investing in dreams that become our future.” As part of this program, the Foundation asked Lindbergh students, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Then, they matched three students to alumni who serve the Lindbergh community in those careers. A police officer, a pediatrician and an athletic director/coach surprised these students at their schools to talk about their careers.
For more information about this event and Foundation programs, please visit www.lindberghfoundationSTL.com.