The Lindbergh High School Parent Group invites the public to come in from the cold and warm their spirits on Sunday, Dec. 8, with a tour of beautiful South County homes decorated for the season.
The 44th annual Lindbergh High School Parent Group Holiday House Tour is a self-guided tour between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. A Holiday Craft Boutique, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be set up at Dressel Elementary School, 10911 Tesson Ferry Road.
Check out more than 60 crafters and vendors inside, as well as food trucks outside. The craft boutique and food trucks are open to the public and do not require a house tour ticket purchase.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/y3bbysey, through noon Dec. 1, or at the following locations:
• Crestwood Coin and Jewelers, 10021 Watson Road;
• Nicole Rae Boutique, 117 Concord Plaza;
• Lindbergh Schools Central Office, 9350 Sappington Road;
Tickets are also available on the day of the tour at the Lindbergh High School Parent Group concierge table at Dressel Elementary School. Tickets purchased online can be picked up at the concierge table.
Proceeds from the event benefit Lindbergh High School students and staff.