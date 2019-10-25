The Lindbergh High School Parent Group invites the public to come in from the cold and warm their spirits on Dec. 8 with a tour of beautiful South County homes decorated for the season.
Participants at the 44th annual Lindbergh High School Parent Group Holiday House Tour will enjoy a self-guided tour between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and are invited to shop for gifts at the Holiday Craft Boutique, which will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dressel Elementary School, 10911 Tesson Ferry Road.
Check out more than 60 crafters and vendors inside, as well as food trucks outside. The craft boutique and food trucks are open to the public and do not require a house tour ticket purchase.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/y3bbysey, through noon Dec. 1, or at the following locations:
• Crestwood Coin and Jewelers, 10021 Watson Road;
• Nicole Rae Boutique, 117 Concord Plaza;
• Lindbergh Schools Central Office, 9350 Sappington Road;
Tickets are also available on the day of the tour at the Lindbergh High School Parent Group concierge table at Dressel Elementary School. Tickets purchased online will be available for pickup at the concierge table.
All tickets purchased on or before Nov. 1 will be entered into a drawing for a $25, $15 or $10 shopping voucher at the craft boutique.
All proceeds from the Holiday House Tour and Craft Boutique benefit Lindbergh High School students and staff in the form of student scholarships, classroom and teacher grants, and support for the Renaissance program.