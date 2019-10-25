Lindbergh High School honored distinguished educators, alumni and athletic hall of fame inductees at the Lindbergh High School Alumni Association’s annual Alumni Awards Banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
This year’s honorees included:
Distinguished Educators
• Mary Clyburn, elementary school principal for 28 years (posthumously)
• Robbie Engel, Lindbergh teacher and counselor for 29 years
• John Oliver, Lindbergh High School chemistry teacher for 34 years
• Sandy Snodgrass, Lindbergh High School social studies teacher for 30 years
Distinguished Alumni
• Ben Aschinger, 1994, owner, chef, culinary artist at Maggie’s Lunchbox in Fenton
• Angelica Shirley Carpenter, M.D., 1963, library scientist, curator and author
• Dr. John Finnie., 1990, Mercy Hospital St. Louis head of oncology, David C. Pratt Cancer Center
• Travis Fintel, M.D., 1986, entrepreneur, philanthropist, owner/operator at Ozark Fundraising
• Don Jubel, 1969, business owner at Spartan Light Metal Products and philanthropist
• Dan Tipton, 1993, television and film producer
Athletic Hall of Fame
• Kenny Payne, 1992, football, baseball
• Andrew Spitzfaden, 2004, baseball
All proceeds from the event will benefit the LHS Alumni Association, which supports scholarships for Lindbergh High School seniors.