Sunday Night Lights, an organization for children with life-threatening illnesses, will host a football game at Lindbergh High School “under the lights” for children who might never get a chance to due to their illness.
Sunday Night Lights will take place on Oct. 13 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. for participants and from 5:15 to 8 p.m. for the general public at Lindbergh High School, 5000 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
“The best support the community could give us is filling the stands on Oct. 13, and showing these kids their love and support,” said Lori Krueger, president of Sunday Night Lights.
The organization needs more children to participate and lots of fans to fill the stands and cheer on the “heroes” playing on the field.
The Lindbergh Flyers football team, along with the marching band, cheerleaders, and flyerettes all volunteer to be buddies for the participants, to guide them through this once in a lifetime event. Events for participants include a carnival, a parade of “heroes” and a football game with appearances by the band, cheerleaders and the Lindbergh High School Flyerettes.
The event is free to the public and all participants.
For more information visit www.sundaynightlights.net .