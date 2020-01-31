Lindbergh Flyer Parent University, which is designed to help empower parents in their children’s learning and well-being, will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 8:45 a.m. to noon, in the Commons at Lindbergh High School, 5000 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
The day is designed for families of middle and high school parents, but is open to everyone. The free event will include break-out sessions and speakers on several different topics.
There will be more than 25 sessions offered on subjects including health and wellness, depression and anxiety, suicide awareness, drug and alcohol awareness, vaping, school safety, teens and technology, online safety and social media, bullying, equity, LGBTQ issues, working through trauma, preparing for college and more.
The event will also feature a special showing of the documentary, “Most Likely to Succeed,” which examines the shortcomings of conventional education methods in today’s innovative world. The film also explores new approaches that aim to revolutionize the country’s current education system.
Pre-registration is not required. For more information or questions, contact Assistant Principal Priscilla Frost at pfrost@lindberghschools.ws.