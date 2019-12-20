Lindbergh’s literacy crisis is not just happening to a select few students from disadvantaged families. The ineffective curriculum is having devastating results for over 40% of all kids in the district. Mine included. It’s impossible to pick out the struggling reader from the dyslexic.
My daughter entered kindergarten ahead of the curve but by first grade, she was struggling. No amount of effort was teaching her to read. Private testing showed she was both bright and learning disabled. Since she was not “two grade levels behind,” the school denied services. Lindbergh is a firm believer in the “wait to fail” model for services.
On the whispered advice of her second grade teacher, we started outside reading tutoring. During her third grade birthday party we learned we were not alone, six of the 12 kids were being tutored to read. We paid $50 an hour multiple times a week for years so our children would learn to read using a structured literacy program. Lindbergh’s reading program does not follow long established reading science. It relies too heavily on telling kids to guess at words or worse, skip the hard words.
As other kids struggled to read proficiently, mine began excelling in school because we paid for the type of instruction that all kids deserve access to in the public school system. I am one of many parents who have begged for curriculum change only to be dismissed as a non-educator.
The recent presentation Tara Sparks emailed to our families has only caused me to speak louder. The propaganda is fed to families who want to believe that Lindbergh is infallible. It is not. We failed to teach basic reading skills to 832 of our K-3rd graders. The plan to add a phonics patch is not a solution. Reading scientists disagree.
Sarah Snell
Concord