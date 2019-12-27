The Lindbergh High School Orchestra will take part in an exciting overseas collaboration over the next two years, playing alongside the Youth Baroque Orchestra “Die Telemänner,” based in St. Louis’ sister city of Stuttgart, Germany.
The LHS Orchestra previewed its musical selections on Dec. 12 during a holiday concert in the Lindbergh Auditorium.
The international collaboration is in honor of the 60th anniversary of the St. Louis-Stuttgart Sister Cities program, which fosters mutual understanding through educational, cultural and business exchanges.
In May 2020, the German orchestra will travel to St. Louis and perform alongside Lindbergh students. Then, in summer 2021, the LHS Orchestra will travel to Stuttgart to play. During these two 10-day workshops, students will learn together, rehearse, tour the cities and perform two concerts as one combined international orchestra.
The LHS Orchestra is sponsoring a “Parent Prom” fundraiser to support the two-year endeavor. Parent Prom, a dance/social for Lindbergh parents, will be Feb. 8, at Royale Orleans. Tickets are $25 per person and include appetizers and open bar. More information and registration will be coming soon.