It’s taken me this long to send a comment on your fine thinking and writing from the Oct. 18 South County Times. I so enjoyed Don Corrigan’s column: “Love St. Louis & Share The Love.
With you, I share the horror of not accepting the ship with the human cargo out of Nazi Germany in 1939. Turned away from our borders … I know personally about the horrors of Nazi refugees.
I, too, have visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. I had to leave it before I finished seeing it all – as I had to do in Israel on a trip I made there at the Yad Vashim Museum. I just can’t take what we do to other human beings.
I can’t take the immigration horrors going on now in our own time directed and ordered by the president himself. I’ve been in St. Louis for only seven years – I moved here with a daughter who was transferred with her business from Orlando. I am proud to live in a city that has incorporated Bosnian refugees into its society so well as St. Louis has done.
Where are our local and national leaders who could do the same for our Central American brothers and sisters now in their time of need?
The first friend we made here, a woman who was so kind to us, was a librarian at our Grant’s View Library who is Bosnian. I just wanted to thank you for writing your thoughts and feelings so well.
Green Park