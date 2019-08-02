Twenty years ago this spring, I sat outside an elementary school classroom, biting my nails and wondering what was going on inside the room with tiny chairs and tables. Our oldest son Matt, 5 at the time, was undergoing his St. Justin Martyr kindergarten placement “exam.”
It was actually just a meet-and-greet with the teacher, who asked him to read and write, draw and color. He went cheerfully inside the kindergarten room while I waited outside with the other school moms, who all seemed to know each other. To pass the time, I probably read a book or played “Snake” on my Nokia handheld.
I wasn’t worried so much that he wouldn’t pass; I was simply at a loss as to how we got to that point so quickly, from that April day in 1994 when we brought him home from the hospital to the brink of his school years. Within weeks, Tom and I were dropping him off for his first day of school in a light blue polo and navy blue shorts. I remember thinking, “Here we go.” Who knew the kid would be in school for the next two decades?
That day 20 years ago was the start of what would be a familiar pattern: Matt tests. Mom agonizes. Matt passes the test and moves on. Mom whispers a prayer of thanks and never forgets.
He had his job; I had mine: Work myself into a lather; rinse; repeat. I’d feel the Iowa Basics, too, every elementary September at St. Justin. I’d stew over semester high school exams at St. Louis U. High. I’d Hail Mary my way through his Eagle Review, his driver’s test and his sports tryouts. You bet I noted the Marquette U. exam schedule those eight semesters. For the ACT and LSAT, I lit candles. I novena’d his way through Michigan Law.
This week, for one last time, I sat in my office for two days biting my nails and wondering what in the world was going on inside that room in downtown Chicago, where Matt took the examination that will determine his status with the Illinois State Bar Association. A pit in my stomach and a prayer on my lips. I wasn’t worried that he wouldn’t pass; I was simply at a loss as to how we got to this point so quickly.
Suddenly, two decades have come and gone. The kid who aced the kindergarten entrance exam is moving to Chicago to start the rest of his life. For 20 years, he passed his tests and hurdled his hurdles while Tom and I watched and waited – and prayed.
And that’s as it should be. The journey might have put me into a lather from time to time, but there was something to that rinse and repeat.