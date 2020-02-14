The legislation that passed last year to mandate a later start date for our schools is a short-sighted attempt to boost tourism at the expense of working families and their children’s education.
Educators are the best suited to determine our children’s needs. They know that the later start date could make it difficult for schools to wrap up the first semester before the holiday recess, meaning students would take mid-term exams in January. That is why the local districts have typically opted to start sooner.
While our kids enjoy the longest summer of their academic careers, parents are struggling to find and pay for the additional childcare. Many other parents have expressed similar concern that out of all the area camps only one is offering care for the last weeks leading up to school starting. Thousands of kids funnel into those camps. There will be a severe shortage of childcare options in August this year.
Crestwood