Drivers heading into Illinois over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge will have to endure another week of lane closures.
Interstate 255 will again have two eastbound lanes closed on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge Monday through Thursday, Aug. 12 through Aug. 15, between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.
All lanes will be open for the evening rush hour. MoDOT workers are making repairs to an expansion joint on the bridge.
In addition, crews will have the bridge completely closed overnight between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday Aug. 18 for this work. All eastbound traffic will have to exit at Koch Road.
Drivers heading into Illinois should use the Poplar Street Bridge or Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to avoid weekday congestion, and to detour around the weekend closure.