LaChance Vineyards is a short 45-minute drive south of St. Louis. The elegant family-owned vineyard is nestled in the picturesque rolling hills of DeSoto, Missouri.
Spend a few hours relaxing and enjoying the view from the winery’s courtyard patio, partially covered deck or indoor tasting room. Located in Jefferson County, the vineyard is home to nearly 5,000 grapevines on more than 80 acres.
Guests can choose from several distinctive wines and sample a fine selection of local sausage and cheeses. The winery offers a full lunch menu Wednesday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information and a schedule of live music dates and events, visit www.lachancevineyards.com.