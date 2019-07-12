Excessive levels of heat and humidity are not only uncomfortable, they can also be dangerous. More than 6,000 people are treated across the U.S. in emergency departments each year for heat-related illnesses.
It’s important to know how to diminish the chances of experiencing heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke. Here are five tips to help you stay safe this summer season.
1. Dress Down. During high temperatures be sure to wear light-colored, lightweight fabrics. Most importantly, choose loose-fitting clothing made of a breathable fabric like cotton to help maintain a cooler body temperature, allow for air flow, and speed the evaporation of sweat, which is your body’s built-in cooling system.
2. Pick Protection. Sunglasses, hats and sunscreen are a must in any type of summer weather. However, be extra cautious during extreme temperatures to protect yourself from the heat and sun. Sunburn can dehydrate you further by making it more difficult for your body to cool itself down. To guard against the sun’s rays, make sure to apply broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection sunscreen, wear sunglasses, and don a wide-brimmed hat.
3. Exercise Carefully. During a heat wave it is important to schedule time outdoors in short bursts, avoiding the afternoon when temperatures are highest. Reduce outdoor workouts in hot weather, especially for those not familiar with exercising in the heat. Slow and steady is the best approach. If your heart begins pounding or you feel like you can’t catch your breath, stop all exercise immediately, especially if you are lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint.
Get to a cool or shaded area to rest and let your body recover. Summer is a good time to explore new exercise options that can keep you cool but active. Try swimming or a new indoor exercise class.
4. Hydrate Wholly. Sounds easy, right? Be sure to drink plenty of fluids like water, milk or coconut water. If plain water isn’t appetizing, try adding fresh fruit to water like sliced strawberries, oranges, lemons or raspberries for some extra flavor.
People can also stay hydrated by eating certain healthy foods such as watermelon, cucumbers and lettuce, all of which have a high water content. Be sure to replenish the water lost through perspiration. When choosing something to drink, avoid caffeinated, sugary or alcoholic beverages, which can actually dehydrate you.
5. Eat Heat. Eating smaller portions more often will help keep energy up during a heat wave. Though hot, spicy food might be the last thing on people’s mind when the weather is sweltering, these types of dishes might actually help bodies to stay cool. Eating sizzling meals can raise internal body temperature to match the hot weather, which can cause sweating — your body’s natural cooling method.
