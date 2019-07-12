Marguerite Wuebker M.D. of Kirkwood is a contestant in the upcoming Ms. Missouri Senior Pageant to be held Sunday, July 14, at the Florissant Civic Center. The pageant is open to women who have reached the “age of elegance,” which is 60 years old or better.
Wuebker was born in New York, graduated college and medical school, specializing in internal medicine and cardiology. She has practiced medicine in Arizona, California, Missouri, Texas and the U.S. Air Force. She was the recipient of the “Take Time To Care Award” for dedicated service to the elderly, sponsored by The Masonic Home of Missouri.
Wuebker taught “Senior Adult Lifestyles” at Phoenix College and presented numerous talks on Aging and Healthy Living. Wuebker was a physician broadcaster for KFUO, St. Louis.
She authored a book, “How To Cope With Growing Older,” primarily to answer the many questions from her patients. She was preceptor for medical students. She currently practices medicine in St. Louis.
In addition to her medical career, Wuebker likes flying, has traveled extensively, lived in Italy, attends plays, operas, and entered cake-decorating contests. She has won many trophies for public speaking and was the runner-up in an International Speech Contest in Sydney, Australia.
She enjoys playing the piano and guitar, and does volunteer work at her church in Kirkwood.
Wuebker is married to Dr. Ralph Wuebker. She and her husband recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. They have three children and three grandchildren (the lights of her life).
She will sing and play “Green Door” on her guitar.