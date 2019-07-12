I read the Times and Letters to the Editor most every week. I have been following the ongoing debate about the Electoral College and abolishing it. I have noticed that the people who wish to abolish the college keep referencing our country as a democracy. It has been repeatedly pointed out that we live in a representative republic; and the differences between the two.
It has already been pointed out, quite clearly, how the Electoral College has kept minority voters from being completely disenfranchised in the course of our history. We all took government and civics classes to graduate from high school, or to get a GED. So, we all know the difference between the two forms of government,
I can only conclude that those people who are proponents of destroying our republic and replacing it with a simple majority (mob) rule, don’t care about the difference and what it means. They don’t care that if they are reading this they too will be disenfranchised by the democracy they seek. They don’t care because they are not thinking. They are just emoting. I have not seen one intelligent response to the points brought forth on keeping our current republic.
Go to the library. Grab a civics and history book. Study how a representative republic works. Then study the history of democracies in this world while engaging your higher thought processes and disengaging your emotions. Then give me an intelligent argument for a democracy. I’ll wait...
Sunset Hills