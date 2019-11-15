During August, Crestwood officials applied to the Municipal Park Grant Commission of St. Louis County for a grant-in-aid to fund equipment/systems replacements and repairs for the Whitecliff Park Aquatic Center.
On Oct. 15, a $366,270 grant was approved by county park commissioners.
Estimated total costs for Crestwood aquatic center improvements are $411,570. Crestwood aldermen voted on Nov. 12 to provide the remaining $45,300 to complete the updates.
James Gillam, Crestwood public services director, said the goal is to complete the aquatic center upgrades during this upcoming spring.
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie asked that plans for the proposed new kiddie pool feature included in the aquatic center upgrades be circulated to the city’s parks board members for feedback. He also encouraged public input.
Other nearby neighborhoods that also received funding from the Municipal Park Grant Commission of St. Louis County include:
• Kirkwood, Aquatic Center Renovation, $525,000.
• Shrewsbury, Hartry Park, $370,000.
• Webster Groves, Blackburn Park, $200,000.
Election For Mayor
A Crestwood mayor election will be held April 7, 2020. Candidates can file their intentions and petitions between Dec. 17 and Jan. 21. The mayoral term is for three years.
Audit Services
Don Guilfoy, Crestwood finance officer, said 28 certified public accounting firms in August were sent a request for proposals for the city’s audit services. Three firms responded. Guilfoy said St. Louis-based Fick, Eggenmeyer & Williamson, CPAs, were chosen based on predetermined criteria, cost and references. The project was for a five-year term, beginning with a Dec. 31 audit. The new firm’s winning bid for the 2019 audit is $20,000.