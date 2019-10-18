Lindbergh Schools is asking the community to join together and celebrate Unity Day on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Unity Day is part of a nationwide effort that focuses on building schools and communities through kindness, promoting acceptance and encouraging inclusion.
Community members are encouraged to be part of the celebration by wearing orange, participating in acts of kindness and making Lindbergh a better place to live, work and go to school.
Those who participate and share their Unity Day activities and acts of kindness on social media are encouraged to use the hashtags #FlyKind, #UnityDay and #WhyWeFly.
Lindbergh students, teachers and administrators will be participating in activities throughout the day that foster kindness, acceptance and inclusion to unite in support of schools and a community that is without bullying. A kindness walk, posters with positive messages, conversations and acts of kindness are just a few of the activities Lindbergh students and staff will take part in on Unity Day.
October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Unity Day is a nationwide campaign that calls on schools and communities to take action at the local level to prevent bullying and promote kindness, acceptance and inclusion. For more details about Unity Day, visit www.pacer.org/bullying.