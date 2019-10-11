A Jefferson County man has been charged with a felony after allegedly sexually assaulting a blind woman he had just met in a bar, then threatening to shoot up the bar after being kicked out.
Shane Allison, 42, of the 300 block of Rocky Drive, was charged Oct. 6 with sexual abuse following the incident that occurred the night before at 026 Bar at 515 Gravois Road in Fenton, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Charging documents say Allison approached a woman sitting at the bar on Saturday night, Oct. 5. When he started touching her leg after they had been talking, the woman – who is legally blind – told him to stop, according to the probable cause statement.
The woman told him to stop again when he put his hand on her bra strap and wrapped his arm around her waist, the statement said. Charging documents say he then grabbed the woman’s genitals through her pants, hard enough that she couldn’t remove his hand.
People in the bar who saw the attack told Allison to leave, but he refused. After struggling with them, he was forced out of the bar. He then threatened to return to the bar and open fire, according to court documents.
Police responded and found Allison’s wallet at the bar, then went to his house and arrested him. Police said he was “highly intoxicated” when they arrived, and he said he didn’t remember what happened earlier that night. After his arrest, Allison allegedly threatened to kill the woman at the bar, according to police.