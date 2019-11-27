I would like to thank those readers who have written letters either in favor of what President Trump has achieved or have disputed what some people are saying. It takes a lot of courage to voice your opinion when so many people are not able to find anything good in what he has accomplished.
I wanted him to be President because I thought it was time we had a President and a Congress who would actually do something instead of sitting in Washington being paid by the people to play political games. He is doing his best to keep his promises despite the roadblocks that keep coming his way.
I do wish he would curtail some of the tweeting and tone down the rhetoric but in the current climate, if he doesn’t defend himself and get the facts out, we will hear only unfair criticisms and belittling from the media and the Dems. I always considered myself an independent voter but due to what has evidently become the new Democratic party that will change.
Affton