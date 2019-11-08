In a letter in the Nov. 1 issue from Ms. Maria Blaha titled “President’s ‘Complete Disrespect’ For Congress,” she is upset that our president didn’t advise Congress about the pending secret raid to take out the ISIS leader, but did advise Putin of Russia and Erdogan of Turkey.
Permit me to try to educate Ms. Blaha, that misters Putin and Erdogan had military forces in the area and Trump did not want our mission being shot at by their forces.
As for telling Congress in advance about a secret raid, Congress possibily hasn’t been able to keep a secret since the Doolittle Raid in World War II. And the leaker-in-chief, Adam Schiff, has not earned the president’s confidence on anything.
Does Ms. Blaha regret the ISIS leader was killed by our forces after he cut the heads off Christians, including women?
Crestwood