With all due respect to Ms. Gibson McCarthy and her new puppy, Molly, it is irresponsible to publish a column promoting the purchase of a dog from a breeder.
I question the ethics of promoting her friends’ business as part of her column, along with her decision to purchase a dog that will likely experience health problems due to indiscriminate breeding practices, conditions well documented in “doodle” mixes.
More importantly, promoting the purchase of dogs from breeders, no matter how supposedly “salt-of-the-earth” they are, only adds to the problem of pet overpopulation. Area shelters are full of beautiful, healthy dogs and other animal companions. There is no need for anyone to patronize a breeder when so many animals in shelters desperately need homes. Shelter dogs make excellent pets; Gibson McCarthy’s personal story does shelter pets a huge disservice.
The South County Times should take its role more seriously and not promote irresponsible columns that harm animals and our community. I would urge you to publish a column on the benefits of adopting shelter pets as a counter to this recent, appallingly underinformed column.
Crestwood