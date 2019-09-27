“When choosing carpeting, look for exceptional durability with a super soft touch. Consider what is smart for your wallet AND smart for the planet. SmartStrand Forever Clean from Mohawk is made from 37% renewable resources and offers all of these benefits.”
– Linda Brewer, Brewer’s Flooring
“Why not vacation at home? From a simple firepit to sit around on those cool spring and fall nights to a complete outdoor living space. Outdoor living products are hot right now, and the only limitation is your imagination.”
– Richard Stephens, Red Oak Landscaping
“Outdoor Living Spaces are continuing to trend! When designing your new deck, consider using a darker color to picture frame the floor. This gives the deck a nice finished look. Using the same darker color for the stair treads also adds a nice touch!”
- Justin Garleb, Trost Plastics
“Extend your living experience to the outdoors. Enjoy Spring nights watching the game on your outdoor entertainment system and illuminate your landscape to enjoy spectacular colors day and night. Create a sense of serenity just outside your home.”
- Streib Electric