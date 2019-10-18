Handwritten sticky notes requesting discretion, minimalism and respect for natural character dotted presentation materials at an Oct. 15 open house in Fenton for the proposed trail bridge to the new Interstate 44 bridge over the Meramec River.
Enthusiasm for potential new amenities for the region also rippled throughout conversations.
Approximately 100 area residents attended the evening open house at RiverChase Recreation Center in Fenton to review updated plans for the proposed shared-use pedestrian bridge and resulting trailheads. Attendees could stop by anytime during those two hours to ask questions and share feedback.
Representatives of Great Rivers Greenway, Missouri Department of Transportation and the cities of Kirkwood, Sunset Hills and Fenton were on hand for one-on-one and small group discussions. During July 2018, officials of the three municipalities were asked to enter into a $978,870 grant agreement with the St. Louis County Municipal Park Grant Commission for the project.
Revised plans incorporated feedback gathered from 169 community members and stakeholders at a similar open house held Aug. 20 at the Sunset Hills Community Center. Feedback also was gathered via an online survey from another 358 people.
Anyone who couldn’t attend either open house still can provide online feedback through Oct. 25 at MoDOT.org/I-44-Meramec-River-Bridge-Replacement.
SWT Design partner Jay Wohlschlaeger, whose company is a collaboration of landscape architects, urban designers, planners and civil engineers, said public feedback from the August session was mainly about gaining consensus for the aesthetics of amenities.
“There’s support for the bridge and now we’re integrating input about how developed the amenities and trailheads should be,” he said, adding that they hope to finalize concepts during November or December and transition into the design phase.
One major change since August is that the proposed restroom facility on the Fenton side of the bridge has been eliminated. For safety reasons, highway officials ruled that no structures or activities can be placed under the bridge.
Project organizers expect bids for the trail bridge’s construction to go out in 2020.
Kirkwood resident and open house attendee Gwen Wahlmann, who is a member of the Friends of Emmenegger Nature Park, said the group is relieved to see the Sunset Hills trail spur removed from the plan, and the corridor beneath the bridges to be restored after construction.
“However, we remain concerned for the future natural quality of Emmenegger Nature Park and the Sunset Hills bluff forest. We believe best and highest use of the east riverfront would be preservation as a Meramec River Bird-Wildlife Conservation Corridor, with no more development than low-impact walking trails,” she said.
Wahlmann said traversing Cragwold and Stoneywood to the trailhead currently is like being transported to the Ozarks.
“We’re hoping bike route signage and infrastructure will respectfully maintain the unique natural ambience of the area,” she said.
Wahlmann said it will be important to ensure trailhead parking is adequate and doesn’t overflow into Emmenegger.
“Emmenegger is crowded in nice weather, with barely enough parking for park visitors and events at the picnic pavilion. Given no restrooms on the Fenton side, it would be best if the east trailhead included its own restrooms. Altogether the trailhead should be self-sustaining and not dependent on Emmenegger facilities,” she stated.
Many attendees are hoping to learn more about trailhead maintenance, lighting, hours, closures, regulations, security and enforcement.
Wahlmann said the east trailhead “river overlook” isn’t a great plan, given that the view across the river from that location is unattractive.
“A much better place for an overlook would be along the Fenton bike trail, from which people can view the beautiful Emmenegger and Sunset Hills riverfront bluff forests,” she added. “However, our primary concerns are ecological impacts and preservation of the natural functions and ambience of the area.”