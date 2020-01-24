Cold weather calls for warm drinks, and nothing says winter like a mug of steaming hot chocolate. I have many fond memories of tearing open packets, stirring powder into milk, hastily cleaning the interior of the microwave when the mug inevitably boiled over and then burning my tongue because I couldn’t wait for it to cool.
Powdered hot chocolate mixes range in price from cheap boxes to expensive jars. I’ve been thinking: does price correlate with the quality of a hot chocolate mix? Or are they all more or less the same product?
To determine the answer, I purchased six different mixes at local groceries for testing. Keeping everything as scientific as possible, I laid down some ground rules before the experiment began. First, to eliminate bias, this would be a blind test, with a third party preparing the drinks for me. Second, I would try each hot chocolate using the ratio of powder to liquid recommended by each brand.
Finally, as some brands recommend water and some recommend milk, I would try each brand with both. After trying each concoction, I recorded tasting notes and ranked them on a scale of one to five with five being
the best.
A few brief disclaimers: Hot chocolate, as is any other food, is subject to personal preferences. My findings are based on my own taste and recommendations. Take them with a grain of salt. Or perhaps sugar, in this case.
I used only whole dairy milk for the milk portion of this tasting. Take this into account with these ratings, as creaminess and flavor will change with different types of milk. If you’re lactose intolerant, my personal recommendation would be to use a neutral, non-sweetened, plant-based milk such as almond, oat or soy milk.
You may notice I gave none of these a five out of five. That score belongs to my personal favorite method of making hot chocolate; in a pot on the stove with chocolate chips.
Now, onto the ratings!
Nestlé Classic Rich Milk Chocolate Flavor Hot Cocoa Mix
Price: $1.29 / $0.29 per serving
Milk score: 3/5
Water score: 3/5
Notes: This is the most standard of the bunch; not overwhelmingly flavorful, but pleasant nonetheless. This mix is slightly slimy in the mouth with a light, simple chocolate flavor. I didn’t notice much of a difference between the water and
milk version.
Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Flavor
Price: $2.79 / $0.35 per serving
Milk score: 3/5
Water score: 1/5
Notes: The water version tasted like plastic. This is a mix I’d recommend with milk. Swiss Miss is a little smokey, quite sweet and not particularly chocolatey.
Sillycow Farms Chocolate Truffle Hot Chocolate
Price: $8.49 / $0.49 per serving
Milk score: 2/5
Water score*: 1/5
Notes: Tasteless and thin with water, this mix is not improved much with milk. It has a light sweetness, but no chocolate flavor to speak of. This could be because the bottle recommends adding two tablespoons of mix per “mug” of milk, failing to take into account different mug sizes. I’d recommend ignoring measurements and mixing to taste.
Ghiradelli Chocolate Premium Hot Cocoa Double Chocolate Flavor
Price: $6.49 / $0.54 per serving
Milk score: 4/5
Water score*: 2/5
Notes: This hot chocolate mix isn’t for kids, with a creamy, bittersweet chocolate flavor. It loses richness and becomes too bitter with water.
Equal Exchange Organic Dark Hot Chocolate
Price: $7.99 / $0.94 per serving
Milk score: 4/5
Water Score*: 3/5
Notes: This bittersweet mix is the richest option in the list and, at nearly $1 per serving, it’s also the most expensive. Better with milk, but surprisingly not awful with water.
365 Organic Hot Cocoa Milk Chocolate Flavor Mix
Price: $3.99 / $0.39 per serving
Milk Score*: 2/5
Water score: 1/5
Notes: This thin attempt at hot chocolate was my least favorite on the list. It’s not chocolatey at all and actually tastes more like caramel than chocolate. It’s only slightly improved with milk.
* = not recommended by manufacturer.