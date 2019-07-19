The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently held a long overdue commemorative grave marking for Revolutionary War Patriots John Long, John Sappington, and Joseph Wells.
The commemoration on Saturday, July 13, came after John Sappington’s missing bronze grave marker, laid in 1969 by the DAR, was found.
The Crestwood Public Works Department found the marker in a filing cabinet in September 2018, according to Deborah Roberts, DAR vice regent of the John Sappington Chapter. The marker had been missing for at least 20 years since it was set aside for repairs.
Roberts said DAR was in the process of replacing the marker when it suddenly turned up at the public works department. The marker has since been laid in granite to prevent future misplacement.
Additionally, DAR found missing pieces of John Sappington’s 1815 tombstone in the nearby brush during an October 2018 cleanup. The DAR sent Sappington’s tombstone to Marc Houseman of the Franklin County Cemetery Society to be restored after they found the missing piece.
“He is the namesake of our chapter and we take great pride in that cemetery,” Roberts said. “We honor every person who is buried in that cemetery.”
Roberts led the Assassin’s Creed at the commemoration in front of more than 100 attendees. Among those in attendance were several members of the Sappington, Long, and Wells families. The lines between the families have blurred over the years as descendants of each Revolutionary Patriot have married.
Perched on a hill above the intersection of Watson Road and Watson Industrial Park, the Sappington Cemetery is easy to miss. The more than 60 graves start near the parking lot of the 9109 Watson office building and occupy no more than an acre.
Many of the oldest graves, from as early as 1814, have nearly indecipherable inscriptions. Two can’t be deciphered at all.
Among the buried are Revolutionary Patriots like Long, Sappington, and Wells, as well as veterans from the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War.
John Sappington, namesake of Sappington Road, brought 40 families from Kentucky to the Crestwood area at the urging of Daniel Boone. Crestwood, originally called Sappington, was once almost entirely part of the Sappington estate. Land owned by John Sappington stretched from Lindbergh High School to the Sam’s Club on Big Bend Road.
Today, all that remains is the Sappington House, home of John Sappington’s son, Thomas Sappington, and the family cemetery. Thomas Sappington had the brick home built in 1808. Sappington House resident manager Sally Cakouros said the Sappington House is the oldest brick house in St. Louis County.
Today, the Sappington House Historic Site is a museum, library and restaurant. Historian led tours of the 211-year-old house exhibit the federalist architecture and period furnishing. In October, actors play historic residents of the house, including Thomas Sappington, as part of the Spirits of Sappington House event.
For many of the descendants of John Sappington, the family’s history is taught from a young age.
“We always knew,” said Bond Sappington from Michigan who joined relatives from Florida and Missouri to commemorate his ancestors at the Sappington House on Saturday.
Marsha Higgins, a descendant of both John Long and John Sappington, was present for the commemoration. Higgins said that her grandfather, Jack Wells, told her tales of her ancestors, including the time John Sappington guarded George Washington at the Battle of Valley Forge.
Jack Wells, whose grandmother first joined DAR in the early 1900s, has been researching for decades.
“What they didn’t pass down in land or money, they made up for with a wealth of stories,” he said.
When Wells is not educating the younger members of his family on their rich history, he is uploading the information on his computer. With the help of 21st century technology, Wells’ future descendants will always have access to their heritage.