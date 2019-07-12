A century ago women were working to achieve equality in voting. Untrue statements about the fitness of women to make voting decisions were shared. Unfounded fears that women’s suffrage would lead to the disintegration of American institutions were used to dissuade men from ratifying the 19th Amendment. Now we recognize the silliness of these fears. Equal voting rights should be afforded every female citizen.
Today equality of every citizen’s vote is at the center of the National Popular Vote movement across the country. With NPV each vote in the nation counts equally.
Our current electoral college method of electing the president does not follow the simple and fair one person – one vote principle. Some opponents of modifying the Electoral College system label changes as dangerous; this is similar to the threat of women getting the vote 100 years ago. Efforts to justify voting inequality because of mythical fears is history repeating itself.
Every citizen should insist on a nationwide election for president that counts every citizen’s vote equally.
I honor the suffragists’ efforts when I support National Popular Vote today. Equality in voting is how democracy works best.
South County