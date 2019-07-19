The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation (Missouri Preservation) is calling for nominations for its historic Places in Peril list for 2019.
The list aims to bring attention to endangered historic resources throughout Missouri. It serves as a call to action, or last call for historic resources named on the list.
A public call for nominations is made each year to citizens across the state. Nominations are reviewed and ranked by a committee of Missouri Preservation’s governing board. This year’s announcement will be made on Sept. 13 in Kansas City at the HyVee (formerly Kemper) Arena, itself once imperiled and now restored.
Numerous sites have been included on the “Places in Peril” list over the past 18 years, and as a result, many have been saved. Success stories include the Katy Bridge in Boonville, the Rotunda in Hermann, the Janssen Place Gates in Kansas City, the AAA Building in St. Louis, the Henry Blosser House in Malta Bend, the Campbell Chapel AME Church in Glasgow, the Banneker School in Parkville, and the Kemper Arena in Kansas City.
This year’s nominations are due on Aug. 15. Nomination forms are available on Missouri Preservation’s website at www.preservemo.org. Call Missouri Preservation at 660-882-5946 for more information.