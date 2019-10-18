This month, there may be spirits lurking around the grounds of the historic Thomas Sappington House in Crestwood, but there are some spirited discussions going on, too.
Discussions in the form of focus groups gathering onsite to brainstorm ideas about the future of the 111-year-old home — the oldest brick house in St. Louis County — that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
“We’re really looking to step up our game,” said Sally Cakouros, one of a three-person subcommittee of the Sappington House Foundation tasked with gathering input. “We’re asking people to help us envision our future because without the community, there is no Sappington House.”
The effort is part of an accreditation program of the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) called the Standards and Excellence Program for History Organizations. Community input is a part of every step of the process.
“The mission of the historic Sappington House is to preserve the past by inspiring generations to discover and appreciate their own and the community’s heritage,” Cakouros said. “We’re seeking ideas from residents, business leaders, political leaders, fellow historians — really anyone who has a vision on how to help us fulfill our mission.”
Listening sessions start with a tour, then the group gathers simply to talk. “We start with a brief survey and throw out some questions, but mostly we listen, and we’ve gotten some terrific feedback,” she said.
Suggestions, she said, such as a potential reunion of the 40 families that came to this area with the Sappingtons from Kentucky in the early 1800s. Or envisioning how trails and paths away from the house turned into the streets we drive today.
Two of the three listening sessions have already taken place, but there’s still time for input: The last one is at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. Anyone is welcome, Cakourous just asks that you RSVP at 314-822-8171 so materials can be ready.
Meanwhile, did I mention there might be spirits lurking at the site, too? It is October. The annual Spirits of Sappington House Tour takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight (Friday, Oct. 18) and tomorrow (Saturday, Oct. 19).
In addition to costumed tour guides, there will be a bonfire, s’mores and cider. Nearby Father Dickson Cemetery will be lit by lanterns along Grant’s Trail. The cost is $7 for adults, and $1 for children age 11 and under.
“We’re working hard to make this historic place a destination in St. Louis,” Cakourous said. “It’s not just one thing. The Barn is a wonderful restaurant, and we’re lucky to have it. And the house was built when Thomas Jefferson was president. Its first residents, Thomas and Mary Ann, signed for the first marriage license in St. Louis County. We’ve got some great things going on here, and we want to share it with everybody.”