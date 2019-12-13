Fenton’s 1896-originating building from which Sisters Tea House & Gift Shop currently operates has been owned by the city since 1992, but soon may be for sale.
Fenton aldermen are considering selling the property at 505 W. Main Street, mostly due to the significant cost of its overall maintenance needs. Board members suggested the proposed sale price for the building would be $254,900, with a deed restriction for five years. St. Louis County Revenue Department officials currently have the property appraised at $386,400.
The century-old landmark location was the former Navajo Hotel that was once owned by the first mayor of Fenton, Garrett Hitzert. At that time, Fenton town halls were held there. Historians indicate Fenton offices were once upstairs in the building, and that the Fenton Historical Museum was in its dining room.
The building also is listed as the 149th most haunted building in the world, according to the Sisters Tea House website.
City officials said Sisters Tea House is on a month-to-month lease, and has rented the building since 2001.
During a Dec. 5 board meeting, Alderman Andrew Sobey Jr. opposed selling the building, indicating he believed the city should still find uses for it.
“Perhaps it could be made a part of Fenton Parks Department,” he said.
Mayor Bob Brasses said when city officials bought the building, it was hoped it would become the cornerstone of Olde Towne Fenton, spurring the historic area into “a mini-St. Charles.”
“It would be really nice to see the building owned by someone who’s passionate about restoring it, and who could take care of the love and care it needs. Rehabbing a site, such as this one, takes a special set of craftsmanship, skills, woodworking knowledge and resources,” added Brasses.
“We put our best foot forward in the mid-1990s (to save the building). The city paid the cost to restore the building, leased it out, and we even tried using it for city purposes. But I don’t think we’ve done it justice, regarding its upkeep,” said Alderman Joe Maurath.
Adding that city revenues seem to be declining, Maurath said the public would be better served with a different entity owning the building, one with a renewed interest in revamping it.
The building is within a residential zone, and municipal representatives indicate that future, potential uses, such as a bed and breakfast or banquet center, could be considered. Decades ago, the hotel was well-known for the Sunday fried chicken dinners sold there.
“I don’t want to see the building torn down. I would love it to go to someone who can maintain the exterior,” said Alderwoman Susan Jokerst, who advocated for the deed restriction and halting taxpayer dollars being spent to maintain the building.
Public Works Director Matthew Budd called the property a money pit.
City Administrator Nikki Finkbiner said the annual maintenance budget for the building is $1,000. She verified that $900 of city funds were spent on the building in 2018 and $300 so far in 2019. She said it is the tenant’s responsibility to maintain the property, except for needed structural repairs.
A Fenton fire inspector recently found the fire alarm strobes of the building’s fire alarms to be outdated and in need of replacements. City workers recently replaced railings along the building’s back walkway.
Sisters’ Building Haunted?
Alderwoman Robin Huels suggested that maybe a paranormal-related business would like to purchase the property to conduct tours.
Sisters’ co-owner Kimberly Johnson confirmed that St. Louis Paranormal Task Force members have held meetings at the location nearly every other month for some time. Missouri Ghosts’ group members also conducted an overnight field investigation at the Tea House. That group used equipment that recorded spikes on their field meters and taped a female electronic voice phenomenon in the gift shop.
Johnson said several paranormal groups have conducted events at the building, such as a tarot card reader from Pennsylvania. She said the next available paranormal gathering there will be conducted on Feb. 8 by a group from Las Vegas.
“We were even selected as a 2018 location for the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt group, who broadcast live on Facebook from our building for several hours,” said Johnson.
These locality designations occur on National Ghost Hunting Day during the last Saturday of each September when 150-plus locations around the globe promote the most haunted properties in the world while recognizing the work of paranormal investigators dedicated to those iconic locations.