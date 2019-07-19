On Thursday, July 25, participating DQ locations in the Greater St. Louis area will come together to raise funds for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
On Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.
Donations collected on Miracle Treat Day will directly help St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital fund life-saving equipment, child-life services, critical renovations, etc.
Last year’s Miracle Treat Day raised over $48,000.
To help celebrate Miracle Treat Day, fans are encouraged to use #MiracleTreatDay on social media and invite others to join them in visiting a participating DQ location on Thursday, July 25.