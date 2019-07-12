Fenton’s City Park was one of the lingering victims of recent floodwaters.
River water fluctuations worsened the failing conditions near Metropolitan Sewer District pipes in Fenton, creating numerous, hazardous sinkholes in the park, said Fenton Public Works Director Matthew Budd.
Sinkholes and flood-related issues ran along MSD’s pipeline from the city’s mulch bins through Fenton City Park and into the Meramec River Greenway.
Budd said that as of July 8 MSD completed spot repairs, seeded and fertilized the sinkholes.
Flood cleanup in Fenton included Yarnell Road, Larkin Williams/The River Road, Riverside Road, Fabricator Road, Allen Road, Gravois Road, Old 141, Center Street, Mound Street, Ferry Street, Grave Street and Ware Street. All of these roadways were closed at some point during this year’s flooding.
RiverChase Cheers For 20
Personnel of RiverChase Recreation Center, 990 Horan Drive, hosted a 20-year anniversary celebration on June 25, with the first 100 guests receiving a commemorative 1990’s-themed T-shirt. RiverChase staffers also offered raffle baskets and refreshments.
Distilleries Now Included
The Fenton Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance to allow distilleries by special use permits in the business park district of the city.
Board of Adjustment Leaders Voted In
At a June 18 Fenton Board of Adjustment meeting, the following residents were voted into service: Gary Wiseman was elected the board’s chairperson; Gary Siebert was elected the vice-chairperson; and Jill Adkisson was sworn in as an alternate board member, with her term ending May 2022.
New Prosecuting Attorney
Newly appointed prosecuting attorney Tim Engelmeyer is already familiar with the city because he has served as Fenton’s special prosecuting attorney since Dec. 19, 2016. Engelmeyer replaces attorney Christopher Graville. Engelmeyer, of Engelmeyer & Pezzani in Chesterfield, is providing Fenton municipal court services at a cost of $1,200 a month.