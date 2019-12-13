Every year, on the night before her kids’ birthdays, Ria Sharon would write a letter.
“Mainly I wanted to record for them what I was observing as they grew,” said Sharon, a friend and colleague from Washington University. “I’d write what was going on in the world, and in their lives at home, and at school. And I wanted a record of my state of mind at that point for them, too.”
It was a practice that began in the fall of 2001, when Sharon was pregnant with her first child. Her daughter, Mason, was born on Nov. 9 of that year. Surely you remember that time. The days after Sept. 11, 2001, were filled with unease and uncertainty, and it was emotional for all of us. But imagine being pregnant then. Sharon said she simply wanted to get her thoughts about that extraordinary time on paper for her unborn child.
The next year, she wrote Mason another letter. And then another the year after that. In 2003, when she found herself pregnant a second time, she began writing for her son Tanner, too. Year after year, on the eve of their birthdays, this mom wrote letters. Instead of delivering them, she tucked them away in a box of collectibles kept for each child, things like tiny footprint cards, the first pair of shoes, pictures and other childhood keepsakes.
Until this year. In November, Mason turned 18. On her birthday, Sharon gifted her the box with the mementos and 18 years’ worth of letters. One month later, she’s still reading.
“I read one when I need to read one,” said Mason, a senior at Clayton High School. “When I’m having a bad day, or things are kind of rough at school and I need to know that my mom is always there for me, I’ll read one.”
What a treasure, these handwritten notes. Sharon, who grew up in the Philippines, remembers getting letters from her grandparents during a school retreat in the seventh grade, and what an impact it made on her. She still has them, along with a letter Mason wrote to her for birthday this year, in response to her gift.
Such is the power of a handwritten note, something to remember as you contemplate gift-giving for the holidays. Sometimes, all it takes to make a memorable impression is a sentiment in your distinct penmanship.
Remember penmanship? It might seem like a lost art, but not for Mason and her friends, a class born in an anxious world, but ready to take it on anyway.
“We like to write letters to each other because it’s easier to convey what we feel,” she said. “Sometimes, writing can be easier than speaking to someone. And it doesn’t cost anything.”
No, but its value is everything.