Think you nailed it this year? Enter the Times Halloween Costume Contest for a chance to have your picture published and win a prize!
Enter your costume into one of three categories: Adults, Children and Pets. First, second and third place winners will be chosen for each category. Winners will be announced in a future issue of the Times.
Costumes will be judged for creativity, execution and originality. Group entries are welcome! Costume must be from 2019.
Submit your Halloween photos to info@timesnewspapers.com by Monday, Nov. 4 for consideration. Good luck, and have a spooky Halloween!