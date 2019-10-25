A non-profit group specializing in leveraging state tax dollars for the development of wetlands and other conservation projects has offered to develop the area around the rugby fields in Bander Park.
The Land Learning Foundation recently offered its services to the Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen, which still has not determined how it will maintain and manage the more than 100 acres of abandoned golf links it was gifted by Stephen Bander.
The foundation’s visit to the board’s special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22, was more of an audition than a presentation of any plan. Representatives made it clear they know the acreage the city has leased to the St. Louis Bombers rugby club will be off limits for wetland development.
Land Learning Foundation attorney Eric Dannenmaier said with the exclusion of the future rugby park and the golf driving range the city has decided to retain for now, the foundation would submit proposals for the 80 or so remaining acres.
“The city would retain ownership of the land, but you would be giving us a perpetual conservation easement,” he said.
Dannenmaier said the public surveys the city has already conducted seem to align well with the types of uses the foundation has experience developing – walking trails, boardwalks, passive use, fishing and outdoor classrooms. No permanent construction materials such as concrete or asphalt could be used on trails or parking areas if the foundation develops the land.
The foundation funds its projects by accessing “in lieu” funds that developers are required to surrender any time their development displaces wetland acres.
Once the park is developed and completed, the Land Learning Foundation will maintain it for a period of five years, or possibly a bit longer if agencies such as the Department of Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers and others deem it necessary.
After that, maintenance will be the responsibility of Sunset Hills. Structures like boardwalks, interpretive kiosks, outdoor classrooms and other items that require maintenance would eventually become the city’s responsibility, Dannenmaier explained.
In response to a question from former alderman and Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Doug McGuire, Dannenmaier said there could be no restroom structures built within the conservation easement. Such facilities would have to be located off site, likely near the park entrance.
“I would like to know what this would do to our parks budget after the five-year period is over,” asked former mayor and Planning and Zoning Commissioner Mike Svoboda.
Dannenmaier said: “That all depends. Maybe nothing.” He went on to say the foundation would assist the city in seeking public and private grants to fund any expenses it would have to cover.
“I would think you ought to have donors lining up to participate,” he said. “It has huge educational potential.”
The board took no action at the meeting, but Alderman Mark Colombo said: “I have reservations about ‘giving away’ the land forever.”