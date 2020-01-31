The Fenton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Groove & Give music trivia fundraiser on Friday, March 6.
The trivia night will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at the T.A.S.K. (Team Activities for Special Kids) facility, 980 Horan Drive in Fenton.
This year’s theme is “Through the Decades.” The evening will feature eight music-themed trivia rounds, plus several games between rounds.
Cost is $30 per person or $250 for a table of 10. Early bird pricing ends on Friday, Feb. 7. Ticket price includes complimentary beer, wine, soda and specialty drinks. Participants are also welcome to bring their own food, snacks and appetizers.
Proceeds from the night will help fund scholarships for graduating high school seniors and Fenton chamber operations.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.fentonmochamber.com.