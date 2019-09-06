Lindbergh High School athletes and coaches kicked off the 2019 fall sports season on Aug. 20 with the annual Green and Gold Night celebration. Green and Gold Night is an opportunity for parents and the community to meet the teams and watch scrimmages, hear from Athletic Director Scott Luczak, and enjoy entertainment from the Spirit of St. Louis Marching Band, LHS cheerleaders and LHS Flyerettes.
Lindbergh’s fall sports lineup includes football, boys soccer, cheerleading, boys and girls cross country, Flyerettes dance team, girls golf, girls volleyball, girls swimming, boys and girls field hockey, girls tennis and softball. For more information, please visit www.goLHSflyers.com