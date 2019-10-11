This month marks 30 years from the date that President George W. Bush signed U.S. House Resolution 1529 into law. White Haven in Grantwood Village became a historic site of the National Park Service.
“White Haven will become a worthy addition to the National Park Service,” Bush declared. “The home appears to be the only intact setting appropriate for commemorating the entire range of Grant’s heroic deeds and public service.”
This past Saturday, Oct. 5, the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site was the setting for an anniversary celebration. A roundtable panel also discussed how Grant’s house was saved, as well as noting the deeds and public service of America’s President from 1869 to 1877.
Site Superintendent Matthew Blythe introduced the panel, which included moderator Nick Sacco of the NPS. Sacco praised Save Grant’s White Haven, a group which fought threats of home demolition, private real estate development of the acreage, and with setbacks and false starts.
In the span of four short years in the late 1980s, the group successfully created a coalition of residents and politicians to support the preservation of White Haven by the park service.
“We don’t realize in St. Louis how fortunate we were to have the political clout to get Grant’s White Haven saved,” said Esley Hamilton, former St. Louis County Historian. “To get the federal funding for the site, and to get the appropriations for what we have now, is just remarkable.
“There are historic sites that the NPS bought decades ago that still have not been developed, that still don’t even have a master plan,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton praised former state Rep. Jack Goldman for bringing the effort to save the site before Missouri U.S. Senators Kit Bond and Jack Danforth; and, area U.S. Representatives such as Richard Gephardt, who served as House Majority Leader in the Congress.
“I testified before Congress about House Bill 1529, and I came away after the questions in the hearing very upset. It sounded to me like it wasn’t going to happen,” Goldman recalled.
“I expressed my concern after the hearing that it might not happen, and I was met with the response: ‘Are you kidding? This is Dick Gephardt’s bill. This bill is going to get passed.’”
Goldman noted that students from the Affton School District, who had collected pennies for White Haven, were in the U.S. Capitol. Gephardt saw the Affton students and was impressed, and he remarked that “this bill has been studied enough!”
White Haven Home History
Del Wenzlick, whose family owned White Haven before it was acquired by the National Park Service, was on the panel at the Oct. 5 event. He along with panelists, Goldman, Hamilton, and Jeannine Cook, vice president of Save Grant’s White Haven, recalled house history and more.
“My great grandfather bought the house in 1913 and used it as a summer home. He liked it so much, he decided to make it his permanent home,” said Wenzlick. “My family was always aware that this was historic and any alterations were made with that in mind.”
Historian Hamilton recalled that when a history group assessed the site, the experts were grateful that old boards that had been taken down and other artifacts were saved by the Wenzlicks.
Wenzlick said that when the house was put on sale, there were rumors that it would be torn down and the acreage sold to developers for a subdivison or condominiums. Wenzlick said he believes his family never intended to sell to developers, but the rumors helped spur the fundraising and political efforts of Save Grant’s White Haven.
One big event that got the politicians’ attention came in March 1986. It was a photo exhibit at Crestwood Plaza. The exhibit was created by the Bureau of Historic Sites in New York State for the 100th anniversary of Grant’s passing,
“We hoped for 500 people,” recalled Goldman, who was president of the new Save Grant’s White Haven. “We got over 1,000 and raised $3,000. It showed how important saving the home where Grant once lived was to our local community.”
The event was crucial in gaining support of County Executive Gene McNary and state officicials. Also, discussions about whether the county or state should purchase White Haven turned to the possibility of the National Park Service should get involved.
Of course, not everybody was on board with taxpayer money, at any level, being used for historic preservation. Buck Collier of the South County Journal had his doubts and wrote that Ulysses Grant was famous because he “enjoyed a good stiff drink more often than not” and was “credited by many historians as heading the most corrupt administration in the country’s history.”
Beyond Our Dreams
Cook told the audience this past Saturday that perspectives on Grant’s legacy often do vary, depending on whether the historian was based in the South or the North – with reference to the Civil War and the years hence. Most current biographies contend that Grant was both a great general and president.
Cook described another fundraiser that showed the strength of support for the local Grant project. Ironically, it involved a bit of drinking – vino. The Mount Pleasant Winery of Augusta, Mo., created a white wine called “White Haven Blanc” to raise funds for the preservation project.
“My husband, Ed Cook, designed a unique label for the wine that made it a very distinctive item,” said Cook. Goldman noted the design underwent several alterations to comply with laws.
“The wine was sold in cases of 12 bottles and thousands were sold in the holiday season in 1987,” said Goldman. “This fundraising again impressed the politicians, but we also had to use the money to save the chimney at White Haven, which was falling apart.”
In years since the historic site was saved and established as a national park, it has experienced major growth and transformation. A Visitor Center was added in 2005 and a museum in 2007 to enhance visitor experiences at the site.
Visitor attendance in 2017 exceeded 55,000 – a park record. Park staff work with senior groups, scout groups, and schools in an effort to interpret Grant’s legacy and those who shaped his life during his time at White Haven.
Jack Goldman and Jeannine Cook lauded the U.S. National Park Service, terming the site’s transformation as “magnificent” and “beyond our dreams.”