Thanks for Don Corrigan’s article about the history of Grant’s Trail (SCT, Dec. 13 issue).
I was one of the early donors to Gateway Trailnet when they were beginning the development of the trail. Maybe $10? It was by far the best investment I’ve ever made. I never imagined that 25 years later the trail would be receiving 500,000 visitors per year!
I have used Grant’s Trail to bike 10 miles to work, train to run many marathons, bike thousands of miles, and take my toddler grandson for rides in a bike trailer. At age 7 he was able to ride the 16 miles round trip on his 20-inch bike! Every year (so far) I bike my age for my birthday. This year was 72 miles. Without a doubt, this has paid big dividends in health for me.
My grandson and I are very excited about the extension that is underway to connect it to The River des Peres Greenway.
Thank you to everyone who has worked to make this happen. Please keep up the good work.
Jim Stroup
South County