On a recent morning, I missed being run over by bicycle racers, thanks only to the warning of a lone biker.
Several months ago I moved close to Grant’s Trail and walk on it almost every day. There is a major problem with bicycle racers who rarely announce their approach or passing and ride very fast, many times in groups. These bike racers pose an extreme safety threat to others using the trail. I see many young children who could easily be hurt by these racers.
There are signs posted prohibiting high speed bicycling and rollerblading but these bicycle racers do not obey the rules. Grant’s Trail is NOT the Tour de France! What can be done about this issue?
Affton