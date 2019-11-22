We always seemed to arrive just as the gravy was simmering, on all those Thanksgivings of the 1960s and ‘70s when my grandparents’ home was holiday central.
Not the best time to be welcoming guests, as any good cook knows. But that didn’t stop Nanny from hugging her grandchildren with one arm and stirring with the other. She knew the power of good gravy.
Good gravy, in which the proper amount of drippings and spices are mixed with flour or cornstarch over a precise heat, is both an art and a science. Good gravy is demanding and labor intensive, and must be stirred at all times as it thickens. Good gravy is the icing on the cake, the cherry on top and the piece de resistance.
Which is why I still marvel at my grandmother’s multitasking holiday ways. I can still picture her standing over the stove in a humid kitchen, whisking away with every ounce of her diminutive 5-foot-3 figure.
The turkey was the main attraction. The cousins provided comic relief. The post-dinner penny gambling was a bonus. But the gravy? Smooth, mouthwatering and lump-free, like a hug around your heart. I can still taste it with every fiber of my being.
And so a column about gravy, that Thanksgiving staple that’s all salt and fat and carbs, and frankly, gets a bad rap these days.
“I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage,” wrote the wonderful Erma Bombeck, who belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of columnists. I know exactly what she means. I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year, and all I can think about is the gravy and the woman who perfected it.
I remember watching Nanny a few times in that kitchen, but even if I had had a pen and paper, written instructions wouldn’t help now. Good gravy takes practice. It takes trial and error, experimenting with the right amount of pan drippings and flour to make the roux — although Nanny never used that term. She just called it making gravy, which is really hard to to do once a year.
So I’ve got a few jars on reserve in the event it comes up lumpy, but I’m hoping for the best. No matter what, the extended family will come over on Thursday for turkey and dressing, green bean casserole and apple pie. And we’ve moved beyond penny gambling to using $1 dollar bills for “Left Center Right,” a dice game which, come to think of it, perfectly describes my family politically — but that’s a story for another time.
And at the end of the day, I’ll be able to take a breath and give thanks to God for what transpired on one of the best family holidays of the year, no matter how many lumps are in the gravy.