Eight-year-old cousins Joey Kraleman and Molly Ruhland channeled their inner mechanics this summer. The two worked with their grandfather, Patrick L. Green of Tesson Ferry Township, to craft a working Go-Cart from start to finish — frame, wheels, steering and paint. They named their creation, “Silver Streek.” Joey attends Oakville Elementary School. Molly attends Sappington Elementary School.
Mary Culver Home for Visually Impaired Women
Looking for some great (and very affordable) holiday gifts? And how about some delicious car…
Webster United Methodist Church
It's Coming!!!
