Let’s take a little journey back in time today. I pulled out some old October issues of the South County Times. Here are some of those ghosts of issues past.
Oct. 27, 1989
Earlier in 1989, Webster-Kirkwood Times, Inc. purchased Jack Bender’s South County News.
In our South County News-Times of Oct. 27, we wrote about the Mill Hill Fathers haunted house in Sunset Hills. The Mill Hill Missionaries planned to use haunted house tour revenue as a way to help feed Third World families.
This issue also reported that a judge ruled Crestwood acted improperly in granting eminent domain rights for the 66 Drive-In on Watson to Crestwood Commons developers. Crestwood Commons attorneys promised an appeal.
South County resident Elsa Kuhlenberg was the Multiple Sclerosis Society’s “Client of the Year.”
Sappington Garden Shop’s ad invited readers to take photos with their 9-foot-tall Frankie Frankenstein or Gary Ghoul.
Oct. 28, 1994
State Rep. Gloria Weber, D-South County, was arguing with State Rep. Jim Murphy over a proposed “Hancock II Amendment” coming before voters that would have limited the state’s ability to collect taxes. Opponents believed passage would among other things, devastate the state’s universities and the state’s ability to pay unemployment claims. (The Amendment failed at the polls Nov. 8.)
Nine felony theft charges were filed against former Affton High School Principal, David Wilde. (Wilde later pleaded guilty, paid restitution to settle a civil lawsuit and was sentenced to three years in prison).
Oct. 29, 1999
An Affton resident was featured along with the Halloween displays that draw hundreds of visitors to his Mackenzie Road front lawn. Students at Sappington School dug up a 1974 time capsule with artwork and photos students had buried 25 years ago in celebration of Sappington School’s centennial.
Oct. 29, 2004
Affton School District was seeking a $1.36 per thousand tax hike to raise teachers pay and benefits. (It passed on Nov. 2). Democrat Charles Dooley and Republican Gene McNary were duelling for the county executive post. (Dooley won). There was a story about former state legislator Carl Hendrickson and his leadership of The Coalition Against Pornography. Crestwood aldermen approved 18 homes for Villas at Sappington on Old Sappington Road. The Fenton Board of Aldermen approved $112 million in bonds to benefit Daimler-Chrysler’s plant in Fenton which employed 3,500 workers. Lack of funding tabled discussion of a possible MetroLink expansion from Shrewsbury into South County.
Oct. 30, 2009
The South County Times featured Affton native Bruce Raisch and his newest book, “Haunted Hotels of the West.” Lindbergh voters faced a “no tax increase” Proposition L that would give the district the right to waive property tax rollbacks. A St. Louis County Proposition N to ban smoking in all enclosed public places in St. Louis County was also reported. There were photos from Make A Difference Day in Crestwood.
The Reel World column reviewed a movie called “This Is It.”