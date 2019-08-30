Crestwood Community Resource Officer Dion Olson serves frozen treats to (from left) Elizabeth Eichholz, Samantha Donjon, Margo Lally, Kate Kulik, Clare Kenney and Bridget Wilke. The girls were among about 80 students at St. Justin Martyr School in Sunset Hills to enjoy a picnic in Crestwood Park as a reward for their hard work during the summer months. Many students participated in the St. Louis County Library Reading program, some “exercised their brains” with summer workbooks, and others met with tutors.
